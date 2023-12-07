Two Russians Charged with Attempted Election Interference and Hacking

Two individuals hailing from Russia have recently faced charges for their alleged involvement in hacking attempts targeting U.S. government agencies and allied nations around the world. The objective of these hacking efforts was reportedly to obtain and distribute sensitive documents, with the intention of interfering in the 2019 U.K. election.

One of the accused, Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko, is said to be an officer in the Russian intelligence service, known as the FSB. Peretyatko was indicted by a federal grand jury in San Francisco, together with another individual named Andrey Stanislavovich Korinets.

The charges against the two men include conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They also face financial sanctions in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Despite the charges, both individuals remain at large and are believed to be residing in Russia.

The investigation unveiled the existence of a group known as the “Callisto Group,” which was allegedly responsible for sending spear phishing emails to a range of targets. These targets included current and former military and government officials, think tank employees, journalists, and others. The purpose of these emails was to gain unauthorized access to computers and subsequently release stolen information.

The Callisto Group operated from at least October 2016 to October 2022, targeting various U.S. agencies, including intelligence agencies, the State Department, and the Department of Energy. Notably, their hacking efforts proved successful in some instances, including breaches at the Department of Energy and several U.K. think tanks.

Officials have stated that one of the objectives of the Callisto Group was to conduct a malicious influence campaign aimed at disrupting the 2019 U.K. elections. These elections were a critical time for Britain, as the country sought to leave the European Union trade bloc and establish its own independent path. The Callisto Group, also known as Star Blizzard, is believed to operate on behalf of the Russian FSB’s Center 18 division.

The charges against the two Russians are part of the ongoing efforts by the Justice Department to counter Russian cyber intrusions and their interference in democratic elections, both in the United States and globally. In a similar vein, in 2018, 12 Russian intelligence officials were indicted for hacking activities related to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

As these developments unfold, it is crucial to recognize the significance and potential consequences of such cyberespionage campaigns. These actions, aimed at undermining democratic processes and influencing elections, highlight the increasing vulnerability of nations in the digital age.

FAQ

What are spear phishing emails?

Spear phishing emails are targeted phishing attempts that appear to be from a trustworthy source or individual. The goal is to trick the recipient into revealing sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial details, or to gain unauthorized access to their computer or network.

What is the FSB?

The FSB, or Federal Security Service, is the principal security agency of Russia. It is responsible for counterintelligence, internal security, and various other domestic and international security matters.

What is the purpose of the Callisto Group?

The Callisto Group, also known as Star Blizzard, is believed to be a cyber espionage group working on behalf of Russia’s FSB’s Center 18 division. Their objective is to conduct malicious influence campaigns, including hacking and stealing sensitive information, to disrupt democratic processes and elections in targeted countries.

What actions has the Justice Department taken against Russian cyber intrusions?

The Justice Department has been actively pursuing legal action against Russian individuals and groups involved in cyber intrusions. One notable example is the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officials in 2018 for hacking activities related to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The recent charges against the two Russians demonstrate the ongoing efforts to counter Russian cyber threats and interference in democratic processes.