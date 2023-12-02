Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Members Killed in Israeli Strike in Syria

In a recent incident, two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who were serving as military advisers in Syria, were reportedly killed in an Israeli attack. The strikes took place near the capital city of Damascus, just hours after a seven-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip came to an end.

Sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights have confirmed the death of two Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah and two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers in Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah sites near Sayyida Zeinab. The IRGC officers were apparently the intended targets of the Israeli attack, which was carried out immediately after they entered the Hezbollah site. Unfortunately, the officers later succumbed to their injuries, while five other fighters were wounded in the incident.

While Israel has launched numerous airstrikes on its northern neighbor since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Syrian army positions, the frequency of these attacks has recently intensified due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas. It is worth noting that Hamas announced the restoration of its relations with Syria’s government last year.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has refrained from commenting on individual strikes in Syria. However, it has consistently maintained that it will not allow Iran to expand its presence in the region, given Iran’s backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its alliance with Hezbollah.

It is important to highlight that the Syrian defense ministry also reported Israeli strikes near Damascus, and eyewitnesses, including an Agence-France Presse journalist, heard the sound of bombings. However, the ministry did not disclose any casualty figures.

Given the lack of transparency from both Israel and Syria regarding this specific incident, a complete understanding of the details surrounding the attack remains elusive. Nevertheless, this development underlines the ongoing tensions in the region and the proxy conflicts being played out in Syria.

FAQ

Q: How many Revolutionary Guards members were killed?

Two Revolutionary Guards members were killed in the Israeli strike.

Q: Were there any casualties on the Israeli side?

There is no information available regarding any Israeli casualties in this incident.

Q: Why did Israel target the Hezbollah sites?

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Hezbollah sites, primarily due to its association with Iran-backed forces and its involvement in the Syrian civil war.

Q: Is there an official statement from Israel regarding the attack?

The Israeli army has not provided any official comment or statement regarding the attack on the Hezbollah sites.

Q: What is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas?

The conflict between Israel and Hamas involves a series of hostilities and periodic escalations, with both sides engaging in military strikes against each other.

