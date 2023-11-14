Unfortunate Covid Situation on Cruise Ship Stranded in Greenland’s Alpefjord National Park

Amidst stunning icy landscapes and the breathtaking beauty of Greenland’s Alpefjord national park, an unfortunate incident has occurred. Two passengers aboard the Australian-operated Ocean Explorer cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19. However, despite this unexpected turn of events, the spirit onboard remains resilient.

The Ocean Explorer, with 206 passengers and crew members, encountered an unforeseen obstacle as it ran aground while sailing through the national park. Located approximately 1,400km northeast of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, the ship remains stuck even after the high tide failed to dislodge it on Tuesday.

In a reassuring statement, Cmdr Brian Jensen of the Danish navy’s joint Arctic command stated, “Although the cruise ship’s predicament in the national park is cause for concern, we do not currently perceive any immediate danger to human life or the environment.” Help is on the way, as a scientific fishing vessel is expected to arrive on Wednesday and will endeavor to free the Ocean Explorer during high tide.

The Aurora Expeditions, the Australian company operating the ship, has ensured the well-being of all passengers and crew members. Among the passengers are individuals from various countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Britain, the United States, and South Korea.

Efforts are underway to liberate the MV Ocean Explorer from its current grounding. Aurora Expeditions has prioritized the recovery of the vessel while maintaining utmost safety precautions. Despite the unexpected circumstances and the challenges they entail, the passengers remain in good spirits.

Gina Hill, an Australian passenger, described feeling a shudder and hearing a scraping sound when the ship ran aground. However, lectures and captivating stories about expeditions from the crew have managed to keep the passengers entertained and at ease. Regular updates are being provided to the passengers, ensuring that fear is kept at bay.

It is important to note that in light of the situation, two passengers have been isolated due to testing positive for Covid-19. Some individuals aboard have opted to wear masks in public areas, which is a responsible measure to protect themselves and others.

Alpefjord, situated across from Greenland’s vast ice sheet, is a remote area, approximately 240km away from the closest settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit. This isolated location, nearly 1,400km from the country’s capital, adds complexity to the ongoing rescue efforts.

While this unexpected turn of events has undoubtedly impacted the cruise ship’s passengers and crew, their safety and well-being remain the top priority. During these challenging times, it is essential to maintain open communication, reassurance, and support for those affected.

