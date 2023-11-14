Raid in Tulkarem Causes Destruction and Loss of Life

In a recent operation near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, two Palestinians were killed and an Israeli soldier was injured during exchanges of fire. The Israel Defense Forces conducted the operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp, where they targeted and destroyed a command center and numerous explosive devices.

Gunmen engaged in firefights with IDF troops and detonated bombs during the operation. The IDF responded by firing upon the assailants, successfully striking a number of them. Tragically, two Palestinians were fatally shot in the head, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The deceased were identified as Osaid Abu Ali, 22, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, 32. Additionally, an Israeli soldier suffered moderate injuries from shrapnel and received medical treatment at a hospital.

The raid had significant repercussions, causing extensive damage to the main road of the refugee camp. Water pipes were severed, resulting in flooding in some areas. The targeted building also sustained heavy damage, with the ground floor being particularly affected, and the exterior wall on the second floor collapsing. Engineering forces were utilized by the IDF to uncover and neutralize explosive devices planted under the pavement.

The incident reflects the escalating violence in the region. The past year and a half witnessed an increase in Palestinian shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and troops in the West Bank, as well as frequent arrest raids by the military and retaliatory attacks by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians.

Since the start of the year, a total of 27 civilians and three soldiers have lost their lives in Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Numerous others have been seriously wounded. During the same period, there have been 189 fatalities among West Bank and East Jerusalem Palestinians. While the majority of deaths occurred during clashes with security forces or while carrying out attacks, there were cases of uninvolved civilians and individuals killed under unclear circumstances, including by armed Israeli settlers.

In response to the situation, the IDF announced a closure on border crossings between Israel and the West Bank during Yom Kippur, beginning on Sunday. However, the checkpoints are set to reopen following a reassessment on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the Erez Crossing with the Gaza Strip remains closed since September 15 due to ongoing violence, and its reopening is contingent upon measures taken by the Hamas terror group.

