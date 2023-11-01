Two Palestinian Men Killed in IDF Incursion near Tulkarem

Two Palestinian men were killed during an incursion by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian officials have identified the victims as Aseed Farhan Abu Ali, 21, and Abd al-Rahman Suleiman Abu Daghash, 32. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that both men died from gunshot wounds to the head.

According to Taha al-Irani, the head of the popular resistance committee in the camp, Abu Daghash was shot by an Israeli sniper while inside his home. This marks the third Israeli raid on the camp this year, resulting in damage to electricity and water services.

The IDF stated that their forces entered the area to dismantle militants’ operational command center and ready-to-use explosive devices. Palestinian state media, WAFA, reported that Israeli forces stormed the camp with military bulldozers, causing heavy gunfire and demolishing infrastructure. At least one IDF soldier was injured during the operation.

Video footage shared by residents of the camp showed military vehicles entering, with at least one being hit by an IED. Streets were torn up, presumably by bulldozers. Israel had previously raided the camp in September, resulting in the death of a Palestinian man and injuries to two others.

The Nur Shams refugee camp was established in 1952 to accommodate refugees displaced during the war after Israel’s creation. According to the UN refugee agency, the camp currently has 13,519 registered refugees, facing challenges of overcrowding, unemployment, and poor sanitation.

In response to the incursion, a general strike has been announced in the camp and Tulkarem.