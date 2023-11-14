Ukrainian President Announces Successful Passage of Additional Ships Through Black Sea Shipping Corridor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed that two more ships have successfully traversed a “temporary” shipping corridor in the Black Sea. This corridor was established following Russia’s withdrawal from a grain export deal backed by the United Nations in July. Zelenskiy announced this development on X, a popular social media platform.

While the specific details regarding the vessels and the exact timing of their passage were not mentioned, it has been revealed that a total of four ships have now utilized this corridor. The Ukrainian President emphasized that this achievement is a step toward restoring true freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, which he believes requires unwavering determination.

Previously, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister stated that two vessels, one flagged in Liberia and the other in the Marshall Islands, had successfully passed through this corridor. These ships were transporting pig iron and iron concentrate. The blockade by Russia, which began after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has severely impacted Ukrainian ports. Furthermore, Russia threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after backing out of the U.N.-backed agreement.

In response, Ukraine introduced a “humanitarian corridor” along the western coast of the Black Sea near Romania and Bulgaria. This corridor aimed to facilitate the transport of goods amidst the ongoing tensions. The grain export deal that was abandoned by Russia had enabled Ukraine, a significant agricultural exporter, to ship millions of metric tons of produce to various countries during the invasion.

In related news, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. This meeting aims to revive the grain export deal and address the issues that led to Russia’s withdrawal in July. The United Nations is also involved in the efforts to reignite this agreement. Both countries have expressed their desire to find a resolution that benefits their respective agricultural sectors.

It is worth noting that the information provided is based on the original article by Ron Popeski, featured on the Reuters platform. The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles guide our reporting standards.

