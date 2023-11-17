New Article: Israeli Tourists Tragically Killed in Violent Incident in Egyptian Port City

In a devastating turn of events, two Israeli tourists lost their lives in a shooting attack in the vibrant Egyptian port city of Alexandria. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has left the entire community in shock and mourning.

Tragically, the victims were part of a group of tourists who were visiting the famous Pompey’s Pillar site when a gunman opened fire. The Egyptian tour guide accompanying the group also lost their life in the attack. Additionally, a third Israeli tourist sustained moderate injuries.

In response to this terrible incident, numerous government bodies, including the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council, the IDF, and the Israeli embassy in Cairo, have been actively engaged in efforts to repatriate the Israeli citizens. A military plane has been arranged to transport the survivors and the bodies back to Israel, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Heartbreaking footage captured scenes of chaos and anguish at the scene of the attack. Israeli women from the group desperately pleaded for immediate medical assistance while Egyptian officers conversed amongst themselves. Unfortunately, it appeared that no immediate medical care was being provided to the wounded.

According to reports from Arabic media, the shooter was purportedly a local policeman. This revelation has added another layer of complexity to the incident, raising questions about security and stability in the region.

The attack occurred amidst an ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists within Israel itself. The previous day, Hamas fighters infiltrated southern Israeli communities, resulting in extensive casualties. As of now, it is estimated that over 400 individuals have been killed, more than 2,000 wounded, and numerous others kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip.

This incident serves as a harrowing reminder of the inherent risks associated with travel, particularly in regions where political tensions and violence persist. The loss of innocent lives is a heartbreaking outcome of the prevailing unrest in the area.

