Tragic Shooting Incident in Egypt Leaves Two Israeli Tourists and Guide Dead

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the city of Alexandria in Egypt, a devastating incident unfolded on Sunday morning. Two Israeli tourists, along with their Egyptian guide, were fatally shot, according to the Israeli foreign ministry. The attack also left another Israeli citizen wounded.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Egyptian authorities at this time, the private Extra News TV channel reported that a police officer opened fire on a group of tourists visiting the historic Pompey’s Pillar. It is believed that the assailant used his personal weapon to randomly target the tourists before being apprehended at the scene.

Videos shared on social media captured the aftermath of this tragic event, showing multiple casualties at the archaeological site. The Israeli foreign ministry is actively collaborating with Egyptian authorities to expedite the repatriation process for the affected citizens.

This unfortunate incident follows closely after the recent attack by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, on southern Israel. More than 300 people in Gaza and over 350 in Israel have lost their lives in the ensuing retaliatory Israeli air strikes. It is worth noting that Egypt, the first Arab country to establish peace with Israel in 1979, has had a complicated relationship due to Israeli policies towards the Palestinians.

Sources:

– Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs

– Extra News TV channel