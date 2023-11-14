Global Supermarket Chains halt Turkey imports amid Geopolitical Tensions

A number of large global supermarket chains are suspending imports from Turkey in response to recent geopolitical tensions. The decision comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced support for Hamas and questioned its classification as a terrorist organization. This move has sparked a wave of reactions from various companies worldwide.

Among the major supermarket chains to halt imports from Turkey are Israel’s leading market player, Shufersal, as well as Rami Levy and Yochananof. Smaller importers have also followed suit due to the absence of kosher supervisors in Turkey since the start of the conflict. This shift in trade relations is significant considering Turkey’s increasing role as a key exporter to Israel in recent years.

Turkey had become the fifth largest exporter to Israel in 2021, trailing only China, the United States, Switzerland, and Germany. In 2022, the total value of imports from Turkey reached an impressive $7 billion, showing double-digit growth each year since 2019 when it amounted to $4 billion.

The decision to halt imports from Turkey reflects the escalating tensions in the region and the impact it has on global trade. By taking this step, supermarket chains are expressing their concerns regarding Turkey’s stance on Hamas and its support for the ongoing conflict. It remains to be seen how this suspension of imports will affect the relationship between the two countries in the long term.

