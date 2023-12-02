Airstrike in Syria Kills Two Iranians, Sparks Tensions

In a recent incident, two Iranian nationals lost their lives during an alleged airstrike in Syria, which Iran claims was carried out by Israel. The attack took place near Damascus and caused material damages in the city.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles launched during the assault, according to reports from the Syrian state media. The attack was reportedly conducted from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting specific locations close to the city of Damascus.

While the Iranian government has accused Israel of orchestrating the airstrike, Israeli officials have not made any official statements regarding their involvement. This incident has once again heightened tensions in the already volatile region, triggering concerns about potential further escalations.

