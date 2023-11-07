Two American Tourists Discover Unconventional Way to Experience Eiffel Tower

In a surprising turn of events, two American tourists recently found themselves spending an unforgettable night up the Eiffel Tower. As the iconic monument’s management revealed, the pair had obtained tickets for a Sunday evening visit to the famous iron tower. However, it seems their excessive alcohol consumption led to an unexpected adventure.

Awakening from their slumber, the tourists were discovered by Eiffel Tower security staff in the early hours of Monday morning. The staff, conducting their routine pre-opening rounds, came across the adventurous duo who had somehow managed to find a cozy spot for some shut-eye high above the city of Paris.

Thankfully, the tourists were swiftly escorted from the premises and handed over to Paris police. While the operator of the Eiffel Tower, SETE, acknowledged that the men posed no threat, they made it clear that charges would still be pressed for the unauthorized intrusion.

Interestingly, despite the unusual circumstances, no damage was caused during the impromptu sleepover, resulting in the Paris prosecutor’s office dismissing the usual fine for trespassing on a historic or cultural site.

Although the two men may not have followed the standard guidelines for visiting the Eiffel Tower, their escapade did have a significant impact on operations. Consequently, SETE confirmed that the monument opened late on Monday to allow for necessary preparations following the eventful night.

While this incident may have veered off the beaten path, it serves as a reminder that travel experiences can sometimes take unexpected twists and turns. The Eiffel Tower, one of the world’s most recognizable landmarks, continues to attract adventurers from all walks of life, each with their own unique story to tell.