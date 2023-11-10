Israeli Air Force Eliminates Key Hamas Leaders in Retaliatory Strikes

In a response to last week’s terrorist attack on Israel, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has successfully carried out airstrikes that resulted in the elimination of two high-ranking Hamas leaders. The targeted individuals were responsible for orchestrating the recent attack, including the commander of the notorious paragliders responsible for the brutal slaughter of innocent civilians.

Among those killed was Murad Abu Murad, the head of the Hamas Air Force. The IAF destroyed the Hamas headquarters in Gaza City, where Murad was present at the time. As the main strategist behind the massacre, Murad played a significant role in directing the terrorists involved in the attack.

Another prominent figure, Ali Qadi, a company commander of the Hamas commando force known as the “Nukhba,” was also slain in the retaliatory strikes. Ali personally led the ground strikes on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. His involvement in the inhumane and barbaric October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians makes his elimination a critical blow to Hamas.

It is worth noting that Ali Qadi had previously been released by Israel in a prisoner swap in 2011. Hamas celebrated this exchange, using it as an opportunity to rally support and encourage further cross-border kidnappings. However, the recent actions of the IAF demonstrate that there will be severe consequences for such acts of terrorism.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized that both Murad Abu Murad and Ali Qadi met their fate due to their affiliation with Hamas and their involvement in acts of terrorism. The IDF’s determination to eliminate all Hamas terrorists sends a clear message that those responsible for violence and the targeting of innocent civilians will not escape justice.

As the Israeli Air Force continues to carry out wide-scale strikes throughout the Gaza Strip, they seek to neutralize numerous Hamas terror targets. These retaliatory actions serve as a powerful response to Hamas’ terror attack on Israel. The IAF’s relentless pursuit of justice ensures the safety and security of Israeli communities and sends a strong deterrent message to those who aim to inflict harm.

FAQ

Q: What is the Hamas Air Force?

The Hamas Air Force refers to a specialized unit within the militant organization Hamas. Its members are responsible for planning and executing airborne attacks, such as the use of paragliders to carry out acts of terrorism.

Q: Who are Murad Abu Murad and Ali Qadi?

Murad Abu Murad was the head of the Hamas Air Force and played a crucial role in directing terrorists during the recent attack on Israel. Ali Qadi was a commander in the Hamas commando force known as the “Nukhba” and personally led fighters in ground strikes on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

Q: Why were these individuals targeted?

Both Murad Abu Murad and Ali Qadi were key figures involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack on Israel. Their elimination serves as a response to the violence perpetrated against Israeli civilians and sends a message that those responsible for such acts will face severe consequences.

