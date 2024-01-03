Republican Operatives Admit to Violating Foreign Lobbying Laws

In a surprising turn of events, two Republican operatives, Barry Bennett and Douglas Watts, are preparing to admit to attempting to evade foreign lobbying laws. Documents filed in court on Tuesday revealed that they will acknowledge their misconduct and pay fines as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. This development brings an end to a lengthy investigation into their involvement with a Washington-based advocacy group on behalf of Qatar.

Barry Bennett, who previously served as an unpaid adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, faced charges of submitting false information under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The law requires individuals lobbying for foreign entities to disclose their activities to the U.S. government. Douglas Watts, an associate of Bennett and former campaign worker for Ben Carson, was also charged separately. Watts failed to register with the Justice Department and allegedly provided false statements to the FBI regarding his work.

The focus of the investigation was an organization called Yemen Crisis Watch, which aimed to exert pressure on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates regarding their involvement in the Yemen conflict. While the group’s lobbying efforts seemed limited to publishing op-eds and participating in a congressional briefing, Bennett’s firm, Avenue Strategies, failed to disclose its connection with Yemen Crisis Watch. According to undisclosed information, Bennett received funds from Qatar to support the activities of the group.

It is noteworthy that Bennett and Watts have agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement, a legal arrangement in which they will admit to the facts of their conduct, pay fines, and have the charges removed from their records after a year. This outcome reflects an increasing emphasis by the U.S. Department of Justice on enforcing the foreign lobbying law in recent years.

FAQ:

What were Barry Bennett and Douglas Watts charged with?

They were charged with attempting to evade foreign lobbying laws by submitting false information and failing to register with the Justice Department.

What is the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)?

The Foreign Agents Registration Act is a law that requires individuals who lobby on behalf of foreign entities to declare their activities to the U.S. government.

What is a deferred prosecution agreement?

A deferred prosecution agreement is a legal arrangement where defendants agree to admit to the facts of their conduct, pay fines, and have charges dropped from their records after a specified period of time.

Sources: source-domain.com