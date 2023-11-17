Earthquakes Shake Nepal, Causing Injuries and Disrupting Transportation

In a recent event, Nepal experienced the impact of two powerful earthquakes that shook the western part of the country. These seismic activities caused injuries to 17 individuals, along with damaging homes and triggering a landslide. The quakes, measuring 6.3 and 5.3 in magnitude, occurred in the Bajhang district, which shares a border with India.

The aftermath of the earthquakes resulted in a significant landslide, obstructing a major highway that connects to the southern plains. Rama Acharya, an official from the interior ministry, reported that the blocked road is causing disruptions to transportation. The earthquakes struck Talkot and Chainpur with an interval of approximately 30 minutes.

The tremors caused by the earthquakes were not limited to Nepal alone. The impact was felt as far as New Delhi, the capital city of India. Consequently, people in New Delhi hurriedly evacuated their homes and office buildings as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of structural damage from these tremors.

Dipesh Chaudhary, a police official, disclosed that 17 individuals, including 11 women and six men, sustained injuries during the earthquakes. They are currently receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals. Tragically, one woman remains missing after being engulfed by a landslide triggered by the seismic activities.

Narayan Pandey, the top district official, stated that one of the injured individuals was struck by a falling object. Additionally, several homes in Chainpur, a town within the affected district, collapsed as a result of the earthquakes.

While the situation continues to unfold, authorities remain diligent in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities. It is advised that individuals in the region remain cautious and follow the guidance provided by local authorities in the aftermath of these earthquakes.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the earthquakes in Nepal?

A: The earthquakes in Nepal were the result of seismic activity in the region.

Q: How many people were injured?

A: A total of 17 individuals were reported injured.

Q: Were there any fatalities?

A: There is one missing person who was engulfed by a landslide triggered by the quake.

Q: Did the earthquakes cause significant damage?

A: While some homes collapsed and a major highway was blocked, there have been no immediate reports of widespread damage.

Q: Was the impact of the earthquakes felt in neighboring countries?

A: Yes, tremors from the earthquakes were felt as far as New Delhi, India.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)