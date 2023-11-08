Eight South American Countries Seek Solutions for Amazon Basin at Regional Summit

In a bid to protect the Amazon rainforest, eight South American countries are gathering in Brazil to discuss coordinated policies for the Amazon basin. Hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the regional summit serves as a crucial step towards developing a roadmap to save the world’s largest rainforest.

The Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO) is convening in Belem, the capital of the Amazon state of Para, for its first summit since 2009. This summit not only highlights Lula’s commitment to combat climate change but also sets the stage for the upcoming COP30 UN climate talks in 2025, hosted by the same city.

The Amazon rainforest, with its vast number of carbon-absorbing trees, plays a pivotal role in mitigating global warming. However, deforestation poses a significant threat, pushing the rainforest closer to a “tipping point” where the release of carbon stores would have catastrophic consequences for the climate. Recent data from Brazil’s national space agency reveals a concerning 117% increase in carbon emissions from the Amazon in 2020 compared to the average from 2010 to 2018.

President Lula, alongside Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela, aims to develop the Amazon basin sustainably, preserving its rich biodiversity and essential role in climate regulation. The leaders will discuss strategies to combat deforestation, address organized crime, and promote sustainable development in the region, which is home to approximately 50 million people, including multiple Indigenous groups crucial for protecting the forest.

The summit will conclude with a joint declaration, anticipated to be ambitious and outline an agenda for future years. Brazil, holding the largest share of the Amazon, has pledged to eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030, urging other countries to follow suit. Deforestation, primarily driven by cattle ranching, is entangled with corruption, land-grabbing, and organized crime networks involved in drug and arms trafficking, timber trade, and gold mining.

Efforts to save the Amazon require international cooperation. Lula emphasized that the responsibility should extend globally, and the world should invest in preserving and developing the rainforest. The interconnectedness between the Amazon countries and the global agro-industry, which profits from the region’s commodities, needs to be part of the discussion. As a demonstration of this global responsibility, Norway, Germany, and France, which have contributed significantly to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, are invited to the summit. Additionally, tropical rainforest nations like Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been included.

The regional summit serves as a critical platform for South American countries to work together and chart a sustainable future for the Amazon basin. By addressing deforestation, organized crime, and promoting sustainable development, these nations strive to protect the invaluable biodiversity and climate-regulating functions of the Amazon rainforest.