Children Rescued from Perilous Situation as Night Descends, Helicopter Rescue Called Off

In a daring display of courage and determination, rescuers in Pakistan successfully saved two children who were stranded in a cable car along with their teacher over a treacherous ravine. However, as darkness fell, a helicopter rescue operation had to be called off, leaving five children still trapped in the cable car.

A team of cable crossing experts from the military arrived at the scene to aid in the rescue efforts. Flood lights were installed, illuminating the area as a ground-based rescue operation continued tirelessly throughout the night. The operation involved transferring the children, one by one, on a small platform along the cable.

Local residents, who had prior experience in such rescue missions, also joined hands with the authorities in the operation. Abdul Nasir Khan, a nearby resident, described the process as slow and risky, with one rescuer securing themselves with a rope and using a small chairlift to retrieve the trapped children individually.

The ordeal began when one of the cable lines snapped while the students were en route to school in a remote mountainous area in Battagram. The cable car became stranded midway across the ravine, approximately 275 meters above the ground. It was a nerve-wracking situation for the children, with one of them fainting due to a combination of heat and fear.

Despite the challenges posed by gusty winds and the risk of destabilizing the cable car, the rescuers displayed unwavering determination. Television footage captured the heart-stopping moments when one child was lifted off the cable car by a helicopter using a harness, ensuring their safe return to the ground.

The rescue effort has captivated the nation, with Pakistanis anxiously following the updates on television screens. Crowds of villagers gathered on the hillside, holding their breath as they witnessed the daring rescue mission unfold.

While the helicopter rescue mission had to be halted due to safety concerns, the ground-based operation is continuing relentlessly to ensure the safe return of the remaining five children. Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, expressed his gratitude to the army personnel involved in the rescue, emphasizing the importance of their efforts in bringing the students back to safety.

