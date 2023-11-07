Rising Extremism Threatens Pakistan’s Stability Ahead of General Election

Pakistan’s security situation continues to deteriorate as extremist groups, including Islamic State – Khorasan (IS-K) and the Taliban, unleash a wave of deadly attacks across the country. The recent twin suicide bombings targeting a procession in honor of the prophet Muhammad’s birthday and a police station have left nearly 60 people dead and hundreds injured. With no claim of responsibility, suspicion falls on IS-K, which has regrouped and rekindled its militant activities in Pakistan.

IS-K has positioned itself as an even more radical Islamist group compared to the Taliban, targeting its rival in both Afghanistan and Pakistan for not strictly enforcing sharia law. The group vehemently opposes religious processions like the one that was attacked, further exacerbating religious tensions. The area of Mastung in Balochistan, where the blast occurred, has long been a hotbed for radical madrassas and extremist Islamic groups. Many violent incidents have been traced back to this troubled region.

The situation is worsened by Pakistan’s alleged tolerance and even sponsorship of local Islamist militant groups to combat separatist rebels in Balochistan. However, this strategy has backfired, as fighters from these groups have subsequently joined al-Qaida and IS-K, spreading violence and fueling terrorism.

As Pakistan prepares for its upcoming general election, concerns rise about the potential for further bloodshed. The violent rivalry between the Taliban and IS-K, combined with the groups’ efforts to assert dominance and gain influence, could lead to a surge in attacks that would be challenging for the military to suppress. The north-west province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa already struggles with a significant Taliban presence due to misguided repatriation efforts that left the region in the hands of militants.

This surge of homegrown terrorist activity, coupled with Pakistan’s severe economic crisis and political instability, paints a bleak picture for the country. With a caretaker government in charge, popular political leader Imran Khan imprisoned, and scheduled general elections continuously delayed, Pakistan faces multiple crises simultaneously. The anticipated return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to deepen political turmoil.

The upcoming general election, if it proceeds, is likely to be a troubling time for Pakistan as it grapples with economic hardships, political turmoil, and a mounting militancy crisis. Without a comprehensive policy to counter extremism and address violence in areas under militant control, the nation’s stability hangs in the balance.