A Ukrainian city is left reeling after being hit by two consecutive missile strikes, resulting in widespread destruction and the loss of several lives. The attack occurred in Pokrovsk, an eastern Ukrainian city that has been caught in the crossfire of ongoing conflict in the region. The first missile struck a residential building, described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as an “ordinary residential building,” while the second missile targeted a nearby hotel that had been vacant for weeks.

The aftermath of the strikes saw first responders, who arrived to treat the wounded and search for survivors, becoming victims themselves. The second strike hit a popular hotel, partially demolishing it. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time. Sadly, the attacks resulted in the death of seven individuals, including residents, emergency workers, and police officers who had been displaced from their homes due to previous bombardments.

The targeted city of Pokrovsk has experienced relentless violence since 2014, when Russia began supporting pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas region. Donetsk, the region where Pokrovsk is located, was one of the territories that Russia unlawfully annexed. The ongoing conflict has left the city and its inhabitants in a constant state of fear and uncertainty. The recent missile strikes have further exacerbated the already dire situation in this war-torn region.

The strikes in Pokrovsk bear similarities to a military tactic known as a “double-tap” attack, where consecutive missile strikes target emergency workers responding to the initial attack. Such tactics have been previously employed by Russian forces in both Ukraine and Syria. Last year, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported Russia’s use of double-tap attacks, highlighting the violation of international humanitarian law.

Despite the widespread damage caused by the strikes, the brave efforts of rescue teams and emergency services continue. Cleanup and rescue operations are underway, as authorities work to clear the debris and assist those affected by the devastating attacks. The resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people in the face of such adversity is commendable, but it is clear that international efforts are needed to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.