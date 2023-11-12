MOSCOW-CHISINAU, Aug 14 – Today, a significant development in the deteriorated relations between Russia and Moldova unfolded as twenty-two Russian diplomats departed from the Moldovan capital of Chisinau. This action comes in response to Moldova’s decision last month to order a reduction in Moscow’s delegation, resulting in a mere skeleton staff remaining at the Russian embassy.

Moldova’s objective in reducing the staff at the Russian embassy to 25, down from its previous count of 80, is to establish parity with Moldova’s embassy in Moscow. The decision, fueled by Russia’s involvement in the war in neighboring Ukraine, is a clear indication of President Maia Sandu’s pro-European stance and her condemnation of Moscow’s actions.

To highlight the departure of the Russian diplomats, Moldovan media outlets released a video capturing two buses being escorted out of the Russian embassy premises by police en route to the airport. The embassy staff, including twenty-three technical support personnel and their families, boarded a plane bound for the Russian city of Sochi. From Sochi, their journey will continue to Moscow.

Effective Tuesday, Moldova’s foreign ministry has dictated that no more than 10 Russian diplomats and 15 support staff can remain in Chisinau. The reduction in embassy personnel is a direct response to Moldova’s concerns about alleged Russian attempts to destabilize the small state. Moldova, located on the borders of Romania and Ukraine, seeks to distance itself from Moscow and has taken significant steps towards this goal since Sandu assumed power in 2020.

In response to Moldova’s actions, Russia’s foreign ministry expressed its displeasure, stating that this move by Chisinau will undoubtedly have consequences for Russian-Moldovan relations. While the repercussions remain unclear, tensions between the two countries are expected to escalate as a result of this latest development.

