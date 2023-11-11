Turmoil Erupts as Estonian Prime Minister Faces Criticism Over Husband’s Business in Russia

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas finds herself in the midst of a political storm as opposition figures call for her resignation due to her husband’s company maintaining operations in Russia. This revelation has caused significant damage to Estonia’s interests and reputation and has prompted the Center Party to discuss a no-confidence motion against Kallas.

The haulage firm Stark Logistics, in which Kallas’s husband Arvo Hallik has a stake, was reported to have continued doing business with Russia even after its invasion of Ukraine. This poses an embarrassment for Kallas, who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine in its battle against Russian aggression. She firmly stated that all trade with Russia should cease until the war in Ukraine is resolved.

Stark Logistics, in a recent press release, stated that it had only one Estonian client, Metaprint, which is in the process of closing its operations in Russia. Kallas has maintained that her husband’s company operates within the boundaries of current laws and sanctions.

In response to the controversy, Hallik has issued an apology for the harm caused to his wife and announced that he will sell his shares in Stark Logistics and retire from the company. He asserted that Kallas was not aware of his professional activities.

Despite the turmoil, there are differing opinions among the public regarding Kallas’s future as Prime Minister. Two polls conducted after the scandal reveal that a majority of respondents want Kallas to resign, while supporters from her Reform Party urge her to remain in office.

Calls for Kallas to step down have also been echoed by some media outlets in Estonia. Eesti Päevaleht, a daily newspaper, suggests that Kallas should submit her resignation letter, without necessarily leaving her post. The Postimees newspaper deems Kallas’s explanations insufficient and advises her to prepare to vacate her position to avoid further embarrassment.

Next week, Kallas will face scrutiny from two select committees as the political fallout continues. It remains to be seen how this controversy will impact Estonia’s political landscape and Kallas’s standing as Prime Minister.

