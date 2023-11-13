Turkish Staff Member at Swedish Consulate Shot and Seriously Injured

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 – A Turkish staff member at the honorary consulate of Sweden in Izmir, Turkey, was shot and severely wounded in an attack outside the consulate building, according to a report by TRT state broadcaster. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, led to the immediate apprehension of a Turkish citizen from Agri province, as stated by Izmir’s governor’s office.

Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the motives and circumstances surrounding the attack. In response to the incident, the Swedish consul general is scheduled to travel to Izmir on Wednesday to gather further information and ensure the well-being of the consulate staff.

The Swedish foreign ministry has emphasized its close cooperation and communication with both the Consulate General in Istanbul and its personnel stationed in Turkey. Furthermore, the Consulate General is in contact with the Honorary Consulate in Izmir as well as local authorities.

While the ministry refrained from providing extensive details regarding the threat to diplomatic services and the security measures being implemented, it stressed that any additional information could potentially compromise the effectiveness of these measures.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc took to messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his condemnation of the attack. He also confirmed that a criminal investigation has been launched to shed light on the incident.

