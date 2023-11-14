New Article: Turkish Ruling Party Speaks Out Against Disney+’s Decision on Ataturk Series

Turkey’s ruling party has recently voiced its criticism regarding a reported decision made by Walt Disney Co.’s streaming service, Disney+, not to stream a documentary about Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey.

The media reports prompted Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog to investigate the matter, while the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) had already called for the cancellation of the show, accusing it of glorifying a “Turkish dictator and genocide killer.”

Disney+ Turkey had previously announced that the Ataturk series would soon be available on the platform. However, last month, it was reported that Disney had decided to cancel the series, allegedly due to lobbying efforts by ANCA.

Omer Celik, spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, expressed strong condemnation of the reported decision, deeming it “shameful” and “disrespectful.” Meanwhile, Ebubekir Sahin, chairman of Turkey’s television watchdog, RTUK, described Ataturk as “our most important social value.”

In response to the controversy, Walt Disney Turkey announced a revised content distribution strategy, revealing that a special version of the documentary would be aired on the FOX television channel in Turkey. Afterward, the series will be shown as two separate films in theaters. However, it remains unclear whether the films will ultimately be available on the Disney+ streaming service.

“As part of the centenary celebrations, we’re proud to announce that we will be bringing Ataturk to even more people from October through the free-to-air FOX. Followed then by a theatrical window where people can experience both Film 1 and Film 2 on the big screen,” stated Saner Ayar, the producer, according to a statement by Walt Disney Turkey.

Despite the controversy surrounding Ataturk, it is essential to note the historical context in which he rose to prominence. Mustafa Kemal, later known as Ataturk, was a young colonel who commanded the Gallipoli campaign during World War I. Subsequently, the mass deportation of Armenians from eastern Turkey in 1915 resulted in one of the most devastating and tragic events in Armenian history, recognized as genocide in numerous countries.

