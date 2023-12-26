Turkish Parliament Approves Sweden’s NATO Membership Bid: A Step Towards Strengthening the Bloc’s Defense

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission has given its approval to Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of the military alliance. This decision comes after months of delays and negotiations between Ankara and Stockholm, with Turkey seeking security-related concessions.

With the approval from the commission, the next step is a vote by the full parliament, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party holds the majority. The Swedish bid is expected to pass in parliament and then proceed to Erdogan for final approval. If he signs it into law, Sweden’s accession to NATO will be finalized, concluding a process that has taken nearly two years.

Fuat Oktay, the head of the commission, has cautioned against expecting a speedy vote in the parliament, stating that the timing will be determined by the speaker. The parliament is also scheduled for a two-week recess in early January, further potentially impacting the timeline.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom expressed his country’s satisfaction with the commission’s approval and embraced the prospect of joining NATO. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed the decision, urging Turkey and Hungary to complete their own ratifications swiftly.

It is important to note that all current NATO members, totaling 31, must approve the addition of new members. Previously, President Erdogan had raised objections to Sweden and Finland’s requests, criticizing their alleged support for individuals Turkey considers “terrorists” and their defense of trade embargoes. However, Turkey ratified Finland’s bid in April, and now with Sweden’s bid progressing, the focus shifts to the final approvals.

To address Turkey’s concerns, Sweden introduced legislation making membership in a “terrorist organization” illegal and took steps to crack down on local members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. Additionally, Sweden, along with NATO members Finland, Canada, and the Netherlands, relaxed arms-export policies affecting Turkey.

While Hungary has also not yet ratified Sweden’s membership, Turkey is seen as the primary obstacle to Sweden’s accession to NATO and the strengthening of defenses in the Baltic Sea region. Erdogan had linked Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s membership with the United States’ consent for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Following a recent conversation with US President Joe Biden, Erdogan stated that Washington was considering the ratification, indicating progress on the request.

