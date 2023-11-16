Turkish Parliament Takes a Stand: Reconsidering Global Brands Amid Alleged Support for Israel

Turkish parliament has made a significant move by removing Coca-Cola and Nestle products from its restaurants, cafeterias, and tea houses. The decision was driven by allegations of the two companies’ support for Israel during the conflict in Gaza. Although Coca-Cola and Nestle have not responded to the accusations, Turkey’s Grand National Assembly stated that it will not sell products from companies that endorse Israel’s actions.

The decision was made by Speaker Numan Kurtulmus in order to support public sensitivity towards boycotting companies that have openly declared their support for what Turkey perceives as Israel’s war crimes and killing of innocent people in Gaza. The move reflects the huge public outcry against these companies and aims to respond to the Turkish activists’ call for boycotts.

While the parliament’s statement did not specify how Coca-Cola and Nestle supported Israel’s war effort, it is worth noting that last month, Nestle temporarily shut down one of its production plants in Israel as a precautionary measure, making it the first consumer products giant to respond to the war. Turkish activists have been actively naming both companies on social media platforms as part of their boycott calls against Israeli goods and Western companies endorsing Israel.

This decision by the Turkish parliament marks one of the first instances where a government or major organization has taken a stand against prominent global brands due to their alleged support for Israel during the month-long conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. This move adds to the ongoing global reactions, such as the Barcelona port stevedores’ union refusing to handle military material and Belgian transport unions refusing to deal with military equipment being sent to Israel.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his government have consistently voiced strong criticisms of Israel’s assault on Gaza and the support it receives from Western nations. As the conflict continues, hundreds of thousands of Turkish citizens have taken to the streets to protest against Israeli operations in Gaza.

This decision by the Turkish parliament reflects a shift in global sentiment when it comes to supporting international companies associated with political conflicts. It highlights the increasing pressure on corporations to align their actions with the public’s perceptions of justice and human rights.

