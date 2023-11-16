Turkish Authorities Initiate Rescue Mission for Trapped American Researcher in Enormous Cave

Turkish authorities have launched a daring rescue operation to retrieve a U.S. researcher who is currently stuck 3,000 feet deep inside an expansive cave. The expedition was part of Mark Dickey’s exploration of the Morca cave in the Taurus Mountains of southern Turkey when he fell ill and found himself unable to escape.

Medical professionals have given the green light for the rescue efforts to commence, and the operation began on Saturday. An official from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate confirmed that the mission to relocate Dickey from his camp at 1,040 meters to the camp at 700 meters has been initiated.

Dickey, aged 40, experienced gastrointestinal bleeding while venturing into the Morca cave. Being Turkey’s third deepest cave, he was estimated to be around 3,400 feet inside when his health deteriorated. Since Thursday, he has been stranded and incapable of making his way out independently, according to the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a local organization specializing in cave and mine rescues.

In an inspiring video message, Dickey provides an update on his condition, expressing his closeness to the edge but assuring viewers that he is gradually improving. The European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) and the Cave Rescue Commission of Turkiye (MKK) have joined forces to orchestrate the rescue operation. A 196-strong team from eight countries, including Turkey, Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Poland, are leading the remarkable endeavor to save the trapped American researcher.

A Hungarian doctor managed to reach Dickey in the cave, and since then, a rotating team of doctors has been attending to his medical needs. The international collaboration of rescue experts is working tirelessly to widen the narrow passages of the cave, enabling them to maneuver a stretcher for safely hoisting Dickey back to the surface.

The rescue operation is expected to span up to ten days, encompassing a range of intricate procedures and immense logistical challenges. Turkish and international rescue personnel, armed with their expertise and determination, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the successful extraction of Mark Dickey from the treacherous depths of the Morca cave.

The situation continues to evolve, and updates will be provided as the rescue mission progresses.