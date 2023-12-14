Controversial Turkish MP Dies After Heart Attack During Fiery Speech

A Turkish lawmaker known for his strong opposition to the government’s policy towards Israel has tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during a fiery speech in parliament. Hasan Bitmez, a member of the Islamist Saadet Partisi, collapsed while passionately expressing his views on the country’s economic relations with Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed the devastating news, revealing that Bitmez had succumbed to the heart attack at a hospital in Ankara, two days after the incident took place. The opposition legislator, aged 54, had been resuscitated in parliament and promptly taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Bitmez’s impassioned speech criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for its alleged collaboration with Israel. He accused the government of turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians and called attention to the economic ties that continued to exist between the two nations during the assault on Gaza.

As a graduate of Cairo’s renowned Al-Azhar University and chairman of the Centre for Islamic Union Research, Bitmez was deeply involved in Islamic communities and organizations. His dedication to his beliefs and his commitment to speaking out against perceived injustices were evident in this final address.

While President Erdogan has attempted to mend relations with Israel in recent years, he has not shied away from denouncing the Israeli government’s actions. He has consistently referred to Israel as a “terror state” and advocated strongly for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

Bitmez’s passing has left many in shock and mourning the loss of a passionate and courageous advocate. In a solemn ceremony held at the Grand National Assembly, his coffin was draped with a Turkish flag, a symbol of his dedication to his homeland. Additionally, a small Palestinian flag was attached to honor his unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who was Hasan Bitmez?

Hasan Bitmez was a 54-year-old Turkish opposition legislator and member of the Islamist Saadet Partisi. He strongly criticized the government’s policy towards Israel and was known for his fiery speeches advocating for justice.

What happened to Hasan Bitmez?

During a heated speech in parliament, Bitmez suffered a heart attack and collapsed at the lectern. Despite quick medical assistance, he unfortunately passed away two days later at a hospital in Ankara.

What were his views on the government’s policy towards Israel?

Bitmez believed that the government’s economic relations with Israel during the conflict in Gaza were unacceptable. He accused the government of being complicit in Israeli actions and called for a change in their approach.

How did President Erdogan respond?

President Erdogan has tried to improve relations with Israel but has also criticized their actions and pushed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. However, his stance has not aligned with Bitmez’s strong opposition to the government’s policy.

How was Hasan Bitmez honored?

A small ceremony was held at the Grand National Assembly to pay tribute to Hasan Bitmez. His coffin was draped with a Turkish flag, symbolizing his patriotism, and a small Palestinian flag was attached, representing his support for the Palestinian cause.