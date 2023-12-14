Turkish MP Who Suffered Heart Attack During Controversial Speech Passes Away

The unexpected passing of Hasan Bitmez, a Turkish Member of Parliament, has shocked the nation. On Tuesday, during a fiery speech denouncing the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, Bitmez suffered a heart attack and collapsed in parliament. Despite immediate medical attention and efforts to revive him, Bitmez tragically passed away at Ankara City Hospital, according to the country’s health minister, Fahrettin Koca.

Bitmez’s impassioned speech, delivered from a podium adorned with the slogan ‘Murderer Israel; collaborator AKP,’ focused on Turkey’s trade relationship with Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He accused President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party of being complicit in Israel’s actions and expressed his frustration at the government’s refusal to suspend trade.

The opposition Saadet Party, to which Bitmez belonged, has been critical of Erdogan’s stance on Israel, and has been advocating for stronger measures against the country. However, their efforts have not been successful, as Erdogan secured his third five-year term in office.

While Bitmez’s sudden collapse and subsequent passing shocked many, it has also reignited the debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The conflict escalated in October when Hamas fighters launched an attack on southern Israel, leading to a high number of casualties and captives. As a response, Israel initiated an air and ground campaign on Gaza, resulting in a significant loss of Palestinian lives.

Erdogan’s controversial statements about Israel have further intensified tensions. He has repeatedly defended Hamas, describing them as a liberation group and accusing Israel of being a “terror state.” These comments have garnered international attention and criticism.

Bitmez’s untimely demise serves as a reminder of the passionate debates and ideological divisions within Turkish politics. As the nation mourns the loss of one of its dedicated parliamentarians, it also provides an opportunity for reflection and introspection. Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of political rhetoric and the impact it has on the well-being of those involved.

