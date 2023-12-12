Turkish MP Collapses During Speech, Prompting Concern for His Health

A Turkish member of parliament experienced a health emergency on Tuesday while delivering a speech on the topic of godly punishments for the Israeli people. Hasan Bitmez, a member of the Felicity (Saadet) Party, collapsed beside the podium during a reported budgetary discussion at the Grand Assembly of the Turkish National Assembly.

Medical professionals rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance to Bitmez, who apparently suffered from a heart attack. He was quickly transported by stretcher to an ambulance and subsequently taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Reports suggest that his pre-existing condition of diabetes may have contributed to the cardiac event.

Following the incident, Turkey’s Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, expressed his concern for Bitmez’s well-being. He stated through X (formerly Twitter) that Bitmez became “disturbed” during his speech and that he is closely monitoring his condition. Bitmez is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital.

Temel Karamollaoğlu, the Chairperson of the Saadet Party, also commented on Bitmez’s health, emphasizing that his condition remains precarious. Karamollaoğlu called on the public to keep Bitmez in their thoughts and prayers, as his recovery is uncertain.

The incident occurred amid discussions regarding the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Bitmez’s statements on the matter, which condemned Israel’s actions, were reportedly met with protests from members of the Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi (Justice and Development Party). These individuals expressed their dissatisfaction by banging on desks in response to Bitmez’s anti-Israel sentiments.

The Israeli-Hamas conflict began after Hamas launched a series of attacks on Israel, resulting in a significant number of casualties. Both Palestinian and Israeli officials estimate the death toll to be in the thousands. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been vocal in denouncing Israel’s actions, alleging war crimes and criticizing Western nations for their support of Israel.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Turkey has taken a stand by providing humanitarian aid and calling for a ceasefire. The Turkish government, led by President Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan, has urged the international community to take action and put an end to the violence. They have appealed for support and questioned the world’s silence in the face of the continued attacks.

In light of this incident, concerns have been raised regarding the health and well-being of Hasan Bitmez. As he receives medical care, many await updates on his condition and hope for his swift recovery.

