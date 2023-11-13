In a recent declaration, the Turkish leader accuses the West of turning a blind eye to the principles of international law in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Elena Salvoni, James Callery, and David Averre report on this contentious issue.

According to the Turkish leader, the West’s indifference towards international law in the Gaza conflict signals a shift in global dynamics. By failing to address the violations of humanitarian principles, the West is undermining the very foundation of justice and fairness.

In the absence of international law, the Turkish leader argues that powerful nations are free to pursue their interests at the expense of justice and fairness. This not only hinders the resolution and prevention of conflicts but also perpetuates cycles of violence and suffering.

The international community must confront this disregard for international law head-on. Upholding the principles of justice and fairness is imperative to foster a world that values the dignity and rights of all individuals, regardless of their nationality or geopolitical significance.

Without concrete action, the erosion of international law could have far-reaching consequences. It risks destabilizing global cooperation and compromising the ability of the international community to address pressing global challenges, such as climate change, terrorism, and human rights abuses.

The Turkish leader’s declaration serves as a reminder that the West, as a collective entity, must reevaluate its stance on international law and reaffirm its commitment to upholding these principles. Only through collective efforts and a renewed dedication to justice can we foster a more equitable and peaceful world.

