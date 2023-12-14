Turkish Lawmaker Passes Away After Controversial Speech

A Turkish lawmaker, Hasan Bitmez, tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack on the floor of parliament. The incident occurred immediately after Bitmez delivered a speech expressing his belief that Israel would face divine retribution for its actions in Gaza. Bitmez, a member of the Islamist Saadet Partisi, or Felicity Party, sadly died at the Ankara City Hospital.

During his speech, Bitmez strongly criticized the Turkish government’s policy regarding the Israel-Hamas war. He asserted that even if history remained silent, the truth would prevail, and those responsible for the ongoing conflict could not escape the torment of conscience. Additionally, he warned that the wrath of God would follow, regardless of attempts to evade historical consequences.

Following his powerful words, Bitmez collapsed and fainted, hitting his head on the floor. Fellow legislators rushed to his aid, and he was subsequently taken to the hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts to save him, Bitmez’s condition deteriorated, and he tragically passed away.

The news of Bitmez’s passing has brought about both sadness and reflection. It has sparked discussions about the role of passionate political discourse and the immense pressure faced by lawmakers. Regardless of one’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, this unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the importance of respectful and responsible dialogue.

Despite political differences, a small ceremony was held in honor of Bitmez, where his coffin was adorned with both the Turkish and Palestinian flags. His death highlights the significance of maintaining a healthy political atmosphere where diverse perspectives can be shared without compromising wellbeing.

