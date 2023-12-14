Turkish Lawmaker Passes Away After Heart Attack: A Tragic Turn of Events

In a tragic turn of events, Hasan Bitmez, a Turkish lawmaker from the Saadet Party, has passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack on the floor of parliament. His sudden demise occurred just two days after he condemned Istanbul’s policy towards Jerusalem. Bitmez’s collapse was captured in a shocking video, which showed him collapsing at the podium after delivering a passionate speech criticizing President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party for Turkey’s trade relationship with Israel amidst the ongoing war with Hamas.

Instead of providing direct quotes from Bitmez’s speech, we would like to emphasize the significant impact and liveliness of his words. His impassioned address condemned the actions of the Israeli government, accusing them of being accomplices to murder and calling for divine justice. Unfortunately, moments after concluding his speech, Bitmez fell backward and remained motionless on the floor.

The health minister, Fahrettin Koca, later revealed that Bitmez had two main veins in his heart completely blocked. This condition, combined with his diabetes, led to the critical state he was in when he arrived at the hospital. Despite efforts to revive him and place him on life support, Bitmez tragically succumbed to his condition, leaving behind his wife and child.

It’s important to note that during the chaotic parliamentary session, some MPs from President Erdogan’s party attributed Bitmez’s medical emergency to “God’s wrath.” This reflects the complex and heightened political atmosphere surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hasan Bitmez was not only a dedicated lawmaker but also a prominent figure in Islamic organizations. As the chairman of the Centre for Islamic Union Research, he played an active role in promoting Islamic unity and fostering dialogue. Bitmez was a graduate of Cairo’s Al Azhar University, renowned for its Islamic studies programs.

While this news brings sadness and raises questions about the intense emotions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, it serves as a reminder of the importance of constructive dialogue and the need to address the underlying causes of tension. As we mourn the loss of Hasan Bitmez, let us hope for a future where conflicts can be resolved peacefully and where the consequences of such conflicts do not result in such tragic outcomes.

