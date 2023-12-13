Article Title: The Unforeseen Consequences of Provocative Words: Turkish Lawmaker’s Health Crisis in Parliament

In a surprising turn of events, a Turkish lawmaker experienced a medical emergency and collapsed during a speech in Parliament. The incident occurred shortly after the lawmaker, Saadet Party Kocaeli Deputy Hasan Bitmez, passionately declared that Israel would face divine retribution. The dramatic moment, captured in video footage, revealed the potential repercussions of incendiary rhetoric.

As the deputy addressed the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he expressed his firm belief that historical truths cannot be silenced. He warned that any attempts to eliminate a particular group of people would only lead to a troubled conscience. Bitmez emphasized that evading the torments of both history and conscience would be impossible; the wrath of God would invariably catch up with those responsible.

However, scarcely had Bitmezcompleted his fervent speech when he suddenly collapsed, falling to the ground with a forceful impact on the marble floor. The unexpected turn of events shocked those in attendance, sparking immediate concern and action.

Medical personnel rushed to the lawmaker’s aid and administered CPR, providing critical care in an attempt to stabilize his condition. Despite their efforts, it was revealed that Bitmez suffered from severe artery blockages, leading to a heart attack. As conventional intervention proved ineffective, he required the use of a heart-lung pump to sustain vital functions.

Fahrettin Koca, the Turkish Minister of Health, acknowledged the serious nature of the situation. He confirmed that Bitmez’s angiography had revealed complete blockages in two major veins. Regrettably, intervention during the procedure did not yield favorable outcomes. Currently, the lawmaker remains reliant on the heart-lung pump for his survival.

Bitmez’s condition, exacerbated by his diabetic status and previous heart stents, further complicates the situation. The lawmaker, known for his vocal criticism of the Turkish government’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, ironically fell ill while discussing this very issue.

While this incident has provoked discussions about the potential link between intense emotions and physical well-being, it also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible rhetoric. Words carry immense power, capable of steering the course of relationships and impacting individuals’ lives. As public figures, it is vital for lawmakers to exercise caution when expressing their beliefs, understanding the potential consequences that may follow.

FAQ:

Q: What led to the Turkish lawmaker’s collapse?

A: The Turkish lawmaker, Hasan Bitmez, experienced a heart attack and collapsed shortly after passionately declaring that Israel would face divine retribution during a speech in Parliament.

Q: Did medical personnel offer immediate assistance?

A: Yes, medical personnel promptly administered CPR and provided critical care to stabilize Bitmez’s condition.

Q: What were the underlying health conditions that contributed to the severity of the situation?

A: Bitmez suffered from complete blockages in two major veins, as well as being diabetic and having previous heart stents.

Q: What was the lawmaker discussing during his speech?

A: Bitmez was criticizing the Turkish government’s policy regarding the Israel-Hamas war when he fell ill.

Sources:

– URL: www.bbc.co.uk

– URL: www.foxnews.com