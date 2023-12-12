Turkish Lawmaker Hospitalized after Controversial Speech in Parliament

A Turkish lawmaker suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the floor of Parliament shortly after delivering a strong critique of his country’s response to the Israel-Hamas war. Hasan Bitmez, 53, was captured on footage standing behind the podium before suddenly falling to the ground during his speech. He was heard saying that Israel “will suffer the wrath of Allah” moments before collapsing.

Medical attention was immediately provided as concerned onlookers rushed to Bitmez’s side. His heart reportedly stopped in Parliament but was later revived. Bitmez, who is diabetic, underwent an angiography at a local hospital where he received two stents in his heart. Currently, he is in critical condition.

Bitmez, the deputy head of the Felicity Party in Turkey, was highly critical of the Turkish government’s support for Israel. He accused the government of contributing to the bombs dropped by Israel and blamed it for having an “endless love for Israel.” He also accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Amidst the tension, lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party responded by suggesting that Bitmez’s condition was a result of “God’s wrath.” This exchange highlighted the deep divide within the Turkish National Assembly.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been known for his strong condemnation of Israel, criticizing its actions in the Gaza Strip and expressing support for Hamas as “freedom fighters.” He has also criticized the West for its unwavering support of Israel and accused the nation of committing war crimes.

In recent days, Erdogan denounced the United Nations Security Council, labeling it the “Israel Protection and Defense Council” after the US vetoed a cease-fire resolution. Erdogan’s vocal opposition to Israel has stirred controversy and strained diplomatic relations.

