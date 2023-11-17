Turkish Investigative Reporter Faces Fifth Imprisonment Amidst Freedom of Speech Concerns

Turkey, a nation notorious for its high number of imprisoned journalists, is once again under scrutiny due to the case of Baris Pehlivan, an investigative reporter. Pehlivan, known for his book exposing the alleged ties between Turkey’s former interior minister and organized crime, is about to be incarcerated for the fifth time in just three years. However, what sets this case apart is the unprecedented manner in which Pehlivan has been ordered back to jail — by a text message.

The international community has strongly condemned this order, with the Committee to Protect Journalists and 18 other human rights and media freedom organizations condemning the repeated judicial harassment faced by Pehlivan. These organizations emphasize the importance of upholding the fundamental right to free speech for journalists like Pehlivan.

According to Pehlivan, he received a message from the Turkish justice ministry on August 2 instructing him to surrender at the Marmara Detention Centre (formerly known as Silivri prison) on August 15. Silivri prison has become synonymous with the detention of government critics in Turkey.

Critics argue that Pehlivan’s prior imprisonment for his journalistic work was unjust, making his impending incarceration even more troubling. They assert that Turkish authorities should not be arresting journalists, but instead providing a safe environment where journalists can fulfill their duties without fear of judicial retaliation.

Pehlivan’s previous imprisonment stemmed from his coverage of the funeral of a member of Turkey’s secret services, who was active in Libya. Although the authorities did not deny the individual’s death, Pehlivan and six other journalists were charged with revealing state secrets.

As the editor in chief of the OdaTV website and a contributor to the Cumhuriyet daily, Pehlivan has faced multiple cases and temporary releases only to be sent back to jail. The recent cancellation of a meeting between the justice minister and the main opposition party further adds to the frustration surrounding this case.

In response to his imminent return to prison, Pehlivan took to Twitter to express his resignation, stating that he has never committed crimes such as murder, rape, or drug trafficking. The call for Pehlivan’s release has gained international support, with organizations like PEN International and Reporters Without Borders demanding an end to the systematic judicial harassment faced by Pehlivan and other journalists.

Pehlivan’s case is not unique, as several other journalists in Turkey continue to be held behind bars. The troubling reality is that the threat of imprisonment looms over the press in Turkey, ranking it 165th out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom. Data from the Committee to Protect Journalists reveal that 363 journalists were imprisoned worldwide in 2022, with Turkey accounting for 40 of them.

Despite facing these challenges, journalists like Baris Pehlivan remain resilient in their pursuit of truth, even as their freedom hangs in the balance. It is imperative for governments and international bodies to stand up for press freedom and advocate for a safe environment where journalists can carry out their vital work without fear of persecution.

