The Impending Rescue Mission: A Daunting Task in the Depths of Morca Sinkhole

International teams are presently gearing up to undertake a daring adventure — a cave rescue operation to save an experienced caver trapped in Morca, Turkey. Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old New Yorker, fell ill during a cave expedition, rendering him trapped over 3,280 feet beneath the surface. Dickey, who is a speleologist, found himself in this predicament in the heart of the majestic Taurus Mountains.

The Morca Sinkhole, where Dickey’s fateful adventure unfolded, is renowned as the third deepest cave in Turkey. The Speleological Federation of Turkey shared this detail on X (formerly known as Twitter).

To expedite the mission, the European Cave Rescue Association has coordinated numerous international teams from countries such as Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Italy, Croatia, and Bulgaria. These teams have divided the cavern into seven sections, each assigned to a particular team.

In a statement, the European Cave Rescue Association revealed that medical professionals are working diligently to improve Dickey’s health, thereby enhancing his chances of being transported safely to the surface. The association emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth extraction process without any complications.

Since the launch of a GoFundMe campaign to support the rescue efforts, thousands of dollars have been raised so far. The National Cave Rescue Commission, a volunteer group dedicated to the training and development of rescuers, initiated this fundraising initiative to finance the logistics required for Dickey’s rescue.

Dickey fell ill on August 31 while exploring the cave with three other individuals, as revealed by the New Jersey Initial Response Team (NJIRT) in a September 6 Facebook post. Unfortunately, due to the severity of his gastrointestinal issues, which escalated into bleeding and vomiting, Dickey was unable to exit the cave independently.

The NJIRT highlighted the challenging nature of the cave, characterized by its depth, dampness, and cold. Only highly experienced cavers possess the necessary skills to reach Dickey, a journey that could take up to eight hours. Fortunately, on September 5, doctors managed to reach him and provide the medical assistance he urgently required.

NJIRT also mentioned that there are narrow passages connecting the different sections of the cave, which are currently being expanded by skilled demolition teams to ensure that Dickey can pass through with ease when placed on a rescue litter.

The European Cave Rescue Association outlined the progress made by each team involved in the rescue mission. Turkish rescuers are stationed in the cave from the entrance level to 590 feet, followed by a Hungarian team from 590 to 1,181 feet. The Polish team takes over from 1,181 feet to 1,640 feet. Furthermore, Italian teams are stationed from 1,640 to 2,345 feet. Finally, the teams from Croatia and Bulgaria are responsible for the stretch from 2,345 feet to Dickey’s location.

In terms of communication, a reliable line has been established from the top of the cave to Dickey, and plans are underway to install an additional wireless connection.

While cave rescues are already challenging, Carl Heitmeyer, the NJIRT spokesperson, described this operation as particularly complex due to the depth of the cave and the presence of narrow passageways. He compared the mission to rescuing a hiker who is stranded in the Himalayas, as opposed to saving one along a well-known and easily navigable path.

Heitmeyer shared that it took Dickey’s fiancée, Jessica Van Ord, a staggering 20 hours to climb out of the cave. Given Dickey’s medical condition, the rescue process could take five to ten times longer. Rescuers and medics will face the arduous task of maneuvering Dickey’s body on a stretcher through the dark and muddy depths of the cave.

Heitmeyer emphasized the challenging nature of the mission, stating that the rescue team must “hurry up and wait.” They must remain prepared and in position to extract Dickey while relying on the go-ahead from other individuals. Heitmeyer further explained that some team members might spend several hours in 40-degree weather without proper clothing.

Undoubtedly, this is not an ordinary rescue operation, but the bravery and resilience of the international rescue teams give hope that Dickey will soon be reunited with his loved ones.

