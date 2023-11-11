New Surge of Turkish Air Strikes Targets Kurdish Militants in Northern Iraq

In a recent military operation, Turkish air strikes have successfully eliminated 15 targets belonging to Kurdish militants in various strategic locations across northern Iraq. These targets included caves, shelters, and storage facilities where the militants were believed to be hiding and organizing their activities.

The Turkish Defence Ministry made an announcement on social messaging platform X, revealing the key details of the operation. The strikes specifically concentrated on the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, an area known to be a stronghold for Kurdish militant groups.

The term “neutralised,” used by the Turkish military, refers to the effective removal or elimination of the targeted individuals. This includes the killing of militants who pose a threat to Turkey’s national security.

The air strikes conducted by Turkey serve as a testament to their ongoing commitment to combat terrorism and protect their borders from any potential threats. These actions emphasize the importance of maintaining a strong military presence along the Iraq-Turkey border to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

