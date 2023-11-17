Turkey’s Parliament Takes Firm Stand Against Brands Allegedly Supporting Israel

Turkey’s parliament has made a significant decision to remove Coca-Cola products from its premises as part of a boycott targeting companies that are believed to “support Israel.” This bold move comes as a statement from the legislature asserts its stance on the matter.

The statement, reviewed by Reuters, declares, “It has been collectively decided not to sell the products of companies that allegedly support Israel in the restaurants, cafeterias, and tea houses on the parliament campus.”

Although the statement does not specify the names of the prohibited companies, it is evident that Turkish parliamentarians were caught by surprise when they discovered the absence of Coca-Cola and Nestle products on the menu. Upon inquiry, they were informed that the decision came directly from the presidency of the Parliament, resulting from the brands allegedly supporting Israel, as reported by Turkish news outlets.

This move follows the recent conflict between Hamas, a Palestinian militant group and political party, and Israel, where Hamas launched an attack on October 7, resulting in the death of approximately 1,400 Israelis and over 200 individuals being taken hostage in Gaza. Israel responded with aggressive measures, including a complete siege on Gaza, consisting of daily airstrikes. According to the Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza, more than 10,000 Palestinians lost their lives within just one month as a result of these strikes.

Turkey’s action aligns with the growing international outrage over Israel’s actions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with Bahrain and Jordan, recently recalled their ambassadors from Israel in protest against the continuous bombardment of Gaza.

In a similar vein, the Finnish parliament attempted a boycott in September when its restaurant halted the serving of “blood Pepsi” due to concerns over the parent company’s ongoing operations in Russia.

