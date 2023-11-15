Turkey’s Main Opposition Party Appoints New Leader Ahead of Local Elections

In an exciting turn of events, Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has elected Ozgur Ozel as its new leader. This decision comes as the country prepares for the upcoming local elections in March. Ozel, who has been a member of parliament since 2011 and serving as the CHP’s deputy parliamentary group chairman since 2015, emerged victorious after a tense party congress in Ankara.

Widely regarded as a turning point for the party, Ozel’s election signifies a desire for change within the CHP. Following a devastating defeat to President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling political alliance in the previous presidential and general elections, the CHP was in need of a fresh perspective. Ozel, a pharmacist by profession, garnered 812 votes out of a possible 1,366 during the congress.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Ozel emphasized the importance of local election victory on the road ahead. With hope and determination, he aims to transform hopelessness into hope for the party and its supporters. Supported by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Ozel represents a coalition of forces seeking to revitalize the CHP, which has long suffered from internal conflicts.

Imamoglu, who gained prominence after winning the 2019 municipal elections in Istanbul, was previously seen as a potential leader for the CHP and a challenger to Erdogan’s presidency. However, Kilicdaroglu, the incumbent leader, decided to run against Erdogan himself, despite previous losses. Kilicdaroglu faced criticism for refusing to step down after the election and clinging to his role as party chairman.

Under Kilicdaroglu’s 13-year tenure, the CHP struggled to surpass a ceiling of 25% nationwide support. The failure to break through this barrier impacted the party’s reputation and hindered its progress. Now, with Ozel at the helm, there is hope for a change in Turkey’s political landscape. Analysts suggest that his victory could pave the way for a shift away from depoliticization, a trend that emerged following the May elections.

Looking ahead, Ozel will lead the CHP in the upcoming local elections, scheduled for March 31. The party aims to retain control of key municipalities, including the capital Ankara and Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, among others, which it won in the 2019 elections. With a fresh leader and renewed determination, the CHP is poised to make a strong showing in these crucial contests.

