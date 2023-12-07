Turkish-Greek Relations Enter a Promising New Phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Athens marked a significant turning point in the relationship between Turkey and Greece. The two countries, historically regional rivals, are now forging a path towards collaboration and good neighborliness.

During the visit, Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed a declaration on “Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness,” signaling their commitment to resolving any outstanding issues. Erdogan expressed his optimism for a new era of cooperation between the two nations, stating that the Aegean Sea should be transformed into a sea of peace.

Mitsotakis acknowledged that relations had been strained in the past but expressed his belief that they are now on a calmer path. He stressed the historical responsibility to bring the two states together, emphasizing that their geographical proximity necessitates working side by side.

The visit resulted in the signing of numerous bilateral agreements covering areas such as energy, education, agriculture, sports, technology, and tourism. These agreements pave the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual benefits.

Erdogan’s discussions with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou further reinforced the notion of a new chapter in Turkish-Greek relations. Erdogan expressed his confidence that the strategic cooperation meeting between the two countries will lead to a fruitful future. Both leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive outlook and seeking common ground for the benefit of both nations.

One of the key issues that have historically divided Turkey and Greece is territorial disputes and conflicts over exploitation rights in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. These tensions have brought the two countries to the brink of war multiple times. However, with the recent visit, there is renewed hope for peaceful resolutions to these longstanding disputes.

Migration has also been a contentious topic between the two nations. Turkey has served as a point of departure for many individuals seeking refuge in Europe, with Greece being a frequent gateway to the EU. Recognizing the need for cooperation, one of the agreements signed focuses on establishing better communication between the coast guards of Turkey and Greece, aiming to address migration challenges effectively.

The visit of President Erdogan to Athens has laid the groundwork for a future of improved relations and collaboration between Turkey and Greece. It has fostered an atmosphere of optimism and has provided an opportunity to address the lingering issues that have kept the two nations at odds for years. By focusing on the larger picture and working together, Turkey and Greece can set an example for the world as they navigate a new era of friendship and cooperation.

