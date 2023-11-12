Turkey’s Erdogan Meets Azeri’s Aliyev Amidst Refugee Crisis in Karabakh

GORIS, Armenia, Sept 25 – Amidst a humanitarian crisis in the wake of Azerbaijan’s victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with his ally, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, in an effort to address the situation. The region’s ethnic Armenian population has been fleeing the area, fearing persecution and ethnic cleansing under Azerbaijani control.

Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, situated between Armenia, Iran, and Turkey, aims to discuss the aftermath of the conflict in the Karabakh region. The Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan but previously independent, was forced into a ceasefire following a 24-hour military operation by the Azerbaijani military.

With more than 2,900 people having already crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported by the Armenian government, the extent of the refugee crisis is becoming apparent. A government statement mentioned that over 1,500 people had crossed into Armenia as of midnight, according to Russia’s RIA news agency.

The retreat of the Armenians is evident, as vehicles packed with people and belongings journey through the Lachin corridor towards the Armenian border. These visuals encapsulate the desperation and urgency of the situation.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has a long history, with two previous wars fought in the last three decades. Azerbaijan managed to regain control over parts of the region in the six-week conflict that took place in 2020. Turkey, a staunch supporter of Azerbaijan, provided military support during the conflict, although Erdogan denies direct involvement in the latest military operation.

The recent Azeri offensive has resulted in significant casualties, with more than 200 individuals killed and 400 injured, according to Armenia. The hostility has been condemned by the United States and other Western allies of Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry has reported the seizure of additional military equipment from Armenian separatists, including rockets, artillery shells, mines, and ammunition. This serves to further aggravate the already tense situation.

The Armenians residing in Karabakh are skeptical of Azerbaijan’s promises to protect their rights, as they fear losing their cultural identity once integrated into Azerbaijani society. In response, Armenia has called for the immediate deployment of a U.N. mission to monitor human rights and security in the region.

The severity of the crisis is exemplified by David Babayan, an advisor to the president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, who stated that “ninety-nine point nine percent prefer to leave our historic lands.” The displacement of the Armenian population highlights the dire need for international intervention and support.

While the meeting between Erdogan and Aliyev may provide an opportunity to address the current situation, the real test lies in finding a lasting resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all those affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

