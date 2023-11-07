World Leaders Stand in Solidarity with Palestine Amid Ongoing Conflict

As tensions escalate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, world leaders are joining the call for a ceasefire and expressing solidarity with Palestine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing hundreds of thousands of supporters in Istanbul, accused the West of being the main culprit behind the Israeli army’s “massacre” in Gaza. He reiterated his stance that Hamas is not a terrorist organization and condemned Israel as an occupier. Leaders from other political parties, as well as prominent media and sports figures, also attended the massive pro-Palestinian rally.

Meanwhile, in London, thousands of protesters took to the streets, demanding the British government to call for a ceasefire. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign organized a march that wound its way through the city, with the objective of reaching the Houses of Parliament. Although the UK government has advocated for humanitarian pauses, it has stopped short of explicitly calling for a ceasefire. Similar demonstrations were also reported in Manchester and Glasgow.

In Berlin, however, authorities have banned most pro-Palestinian rallies and demonstrations following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Despite the ban, some unauthorised rallies took place, leading to clashes between protesters and police. The tense situation resulted in more than 100 arrests and injuries to two police officers.

The ongoing conflict has left Gaza’s 2.3 million residents largely cut off from communication and aid. According to Palestinian health authorities, thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardments, while the Hamas attack on Israel has claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people.

World leaders are united in their call for an end to the violence and the protection of innocent lives. The conflict in the region continues to receive international attention, with voices rallying for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of stability in Gaza.