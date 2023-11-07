Turkish Parliament Moves Forward with Bill Approving Sweden’s NATO Membership Bid

The Turkish Parliament took a significant step towards approving Sweden’s NATO membership bid by submitting the bill for ratification. The move was welcomed by Stockholm, as it paves the way for the country to join the Western defense alliance. Previously, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had promised his NATO allies that he would send the legislation to parliament upon its reopening on October 1.

However, Turkish officials had emphasized the need for Sweden to take concrete actions against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia before Ankara could ratify its membership bid. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. It was crucial for Turkey that Sweden addressed its concerns regarding alleged harboring of terrorists.

“The Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Accession was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 23, 2023, and referred to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey,” announced the presidency on social media platform X. The statement did not provide further details.

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, expressed his satisfaction with the advancement of the bill and reiterated Stockholm’s eagerness to become a NATO member. The next step involves the bill being placed on the agenda of the Parliament’s foreign affairs commission. After it receives approval from the commission, it will proceed to the general assembly for ratification.

Although no specific timeframe has been set for the ratification process, this development signifies progress in Sweden’s NATO membership bid. Last year, both Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s membership was secured in April, marking a historic expansion of the alliance. However, Sweden’s bid had faced roadblocks from Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey’s own interests in seeking U.S. approval for a $20 billion sale of F-16 jets and modernization kits have been linked by Erdogan to Sweden’s NATO bid. The progress made in the parliamentary process brings Sweden closer to becoming part of NATO, enhancing its security and cooperation within the alliance.

In conclusion, the Turkish Parliament’s submission of the bill for ratification signals a positive development in Sweden’s quest to become a NATO member. While challenges and deliberations lie ahead, this step demonstrates a significant stride towards strengthening the Western defense alliance.