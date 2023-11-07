Turkey Submits Bill on Sweden’s NATO Membership Bid Amid Ongoing Discussions

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken a significant step towards the approval of Sweden’s NATO membership bid by submitting a bill to the Turkish parliament. This move comes after months of discussions and disagreements with Western countries over the issue.

While the bill has been submitted, Turkish officials have emphasized that Sweden needs to take concrete actions against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) armed group, which is considered a “terrorist organization” by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. The Turkish government has expressed its concerns about security and expects Stockholm to address them adequately.

The signing of the Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Accession by President Erdogan on October 23, 2023, is an indication of Turkey’s willingness to move forward in the process. The protocol has been officially referred to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey for further deliberation.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has welcomed this development and expressed his anticipation for the parliament’s discussion on the matter. He stated, “Now it remains for the parliament to deal with the question. We look forward to being a NATO member.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also shown his support for Sweden’s bid, eagerly awaiting a speedy vote in the Turkish parliament. However, there is currently no set timeframe for ratification. The bill will be presented to the foreign affairs commission of the parliament, which must pass it before it can proceed to the general assembly for final ratification.

Turkey’s changing stance on Sweden’s NATO membership bid is influenced by several factors. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden, along with Finland, decided to abandon its non-aligned status and seek NATO membership. While Finland’s request was promptly approved by all NATO members, Sweden faced hurdles, predominantly from Hungary and Turkey.

Turkey had raised concerns about Sweden’s perceived leniency towards the PKK and their reactions to Quran-burning protests. However, with recent developments, including the US signaling its willingness to provide fighter jets to Turkey and Sweden’s commitment to assisting Turkey in its EU membership aspirations, the Turkish government has softened its stance.

As discussions continue, NATO has agreed to address Turkey’s concerns regarding terrorism, appointing an assistant secretary-general to serve as a special coordinator for this effort. The process towards Sweden’s NATO membership remains ongoing, requiring the support and approval of all 31 current NATO members.