Turkey’s Erdogan Cancels Israel Visit, Citing Inhumane Actions in Gaza

In a bold move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has decided to cancel his planned trip to Israel, citing the “inhumane” war in Gaza. Erdogan expressed his deep concern for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, whom he believes are being subjected to “collective punishment.” While defending Hamas as “liberators” fighting to protect their people, he criticized Israel for its bombing campaign.

The cancellation of the visit is a significant blow to the already strained relationship between Turkey and Israel. These two countries, once regional allies, have experienced a series of ups and downs over the years. The tensions escalated in 2010 when Israel intercepted a Turkish ship destined for Gaza and resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians. As a consequence, Turkey froze its relations with Israel.

Although ties were restored in 2016, they further deteriorated in 2018 when Turkey expelled Israeli envoys due to Israel’s deadly response to peaceful Palestinian protesters at the Gaza-Israel fence. Recent developments had hinted at a possible improvement in relations when Erdogan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time last month, raising hopes for potential cooperation in various sectors, including energy, technology, and cybersecurity.

However, with the ongoing bombardment of Gaza and the high civilian death toll rising above 6,500, Erdogan’s criticism of Israel has escalated once again. He expressed his disappointment, stating that if Netanyahu had continued with good intentions, the relationship between the two countries could have been different. But now, it seems unlikely that any progress will be made.

Erdogan, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has been a vocal critic of Israel for years. His recent condemnation comes in the wake of a deadly hospital explosion in Gaza, which further intensified his disapproval of Israel’s actions. Erdogan believes that the international community has failed to effectively respond to Israel’s unlawful and unrestrained attacks on civilians.

To showcase his support for Palestine, Erdogan is set to attend a mass pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on Saturday, organized by his party, the Justice and Development Party.

