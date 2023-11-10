Turkey’s President Calls for Gaza to be Part of a Sovereign Palestinian State

Ankara, 4th November – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his support for the inclusion of Gaza as part of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state after the conclusion of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Emphasizing Turkey’s commitment to preserving the Palestinian people’s place in history, Erdogan stated that Ankara will not back any plans that seek to slowly erase their existence.

Erdogan’s remarks came just ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s scheduled visit to Ankara for discussions on the situation in Gaza. Turkey, which has become increasingly critical of Israel due to the escalating humanitarian crisis, advocates for a two-state solution and has provided a safe haven for members of Hamas, unlike countries such as the United States and Britain who consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Turkey has been vocal in its call for an immediate ceasefire and has offered to establish a system to ensure its enforcement. Erdogan expressed his vision of a peaceful Gaza, situated within the borders of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the 1967 lines. He also highlighted the importance of East Jerusalem as the capital of this state, emphasizing its territorial integrity.

“We will support any initiatives that bring peace and stability to the region. However, we will not endorse any plans that further darken the lives of Palestinians or gradually erase them from history,” stated Erdogan.

While Erdogan confirmed that his intelligence chief remained in contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, he made it clear that he no longer considers Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a counterpart. However, he stressed that Turkey does not wish to sever ties with Israel altogether.

In response to Erdogan’s stance, several hundred protestors gathered in Ankara and Istanbul, voicing their opposition to the United States and Israel ahead of Blinken’s visit. Chants and posters demanding an end to Israeli actions filled the air, reflecting the public anger over the escalating violence.

Ankara announced that it had recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations, following Israel’s decision to recall its envoys to Turkey last month. This move by Turkey was seen as a response to Erdogan’s labeling of Hamas as freedom fighters. Israel’s foreign ministry viewed Turkey’s decision as siding with a terrorist organization.

Prior to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Turkey had been working towards repairing its relationship with Israel after years of strained ties. Erdogan mentioned that he anticipates Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Turkey at the end of November and his participation in an Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh this month to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza. Furthermore, Erdogan vocalized Turkey’s support for any initiatives that hold Israel responsible for alleged war crimes and human rights violations, warning that the global trust in the system would diminish if such actions went unpunished.

As the situation in Gaza continues to evolve, Erdogan’s stance reflects Turkey’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and its pursuit of a just and lasting solution to the decades-long conflict.

