Turkish President Erdogan Calls for an Independent Palestinian State in Post-War Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has advocated for the inclusion of Gaza in an independent and sovereign Palestinian state after the Israel-Hamas conflict concludes. Erdogan expressed his country’s rejection of models that would gradually erase the Palestinian people from history. While speaking to the media during his return flight from Kazakhstan, Erdogan disclosed that his intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, has been engaging in communications with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as with Hamas.

In his statement, Erdogan made it clear that although he would not recognize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a counterpart, Turkey would not sever its ties with Israel either. The president criticized the European Union (EU) for not taking a fair stance on the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza. Erdogan believes that this skewed support shown by European countries for Israel stems from historical debts owed to the Holocaust.

These comments highlight Turkey’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and its goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state with Gaza as an integral part. Erdogan’s declaration asserts the importance of preserving the historical and cultural identity of the Palestinian people. By challenging the erasure of Palestinians from history, Turkey seeks to rectify the injustices faced by Palestinians and bring about a just resolution to the ongoing conflict.

While the international community continues to grapple with finding a lasting solution, Erdogan’s stance emphasizes the need for active engagement and dialogue with all relevant parties. Turkey’s involvement in diplomatic efforts sends a strong message to both Israelis and Palestinians, as well as to the international community, about the urgency of addressing the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the pressing need to establish a viable and independent Palestinian state.

As the conflict unfolds and diplomatic maneuverings intensify, Turkey’s position on Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is likely to shape regional dynamics and influence the trajectory of international discourse concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Erdogan’s outspoken views demonstrate Turkey’s commitment to promoting justice, self-determination, and the preservation of the Palestinian people’s rights.