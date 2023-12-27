Turkey’s Erdogan Criticizes Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has voiced strong criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comparing his actions in Gaza to those of Adolf Hitler during World War II. Speaking at an awards ceremony in Ankara, Erdogan questioned the difference between Netanyahu and Hitler, asking if Israel’s assault on Gaza was any less heinous than the Nazi regime’s killing of Jews.

Erdogan’s remarks come as Turkey intensifies its condemnation of Israel, breaking away from the previously improving relations between the two nations. Israel’s recent assault on Gaza has led to a significant humanitarian crisis, provoking outrage across the region.

In response to Erdogan’s comments, Netanyahu pointed to Turkey’s own history of alleged human rights abuses, implying that Turkey lacked credibility when it came to questioning morality. The Israeli prime minister criticized Erdogan for committing genocide against the Kurds and suppressing journalists who oppose his rule.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Turkey has maintained its commercial ties with Israel throughout the assault on Gaza. This campaign, described as genocidal by some, has resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 people, injured 55,000 others, and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million.

It is important to note that under Hitler’s rule, Nazi Germany systematically aimed to exterminate European Jews, resulting in the deaths of six million individuals through death and labor camps, mass shootings, and other brutal methods.

