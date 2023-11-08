Turkish President Erdogan’s Trust in Russia and the West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently expressed his trust in both Russia and the West, stating that he believes Russia to be as reliable as the Western countries. During a recent interview, Erdogan discussed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he failed to secure the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal but obtained a pledge for Russia to supply 1 million tons of grain to Africa.

Erdogan emphasized his belief in Russia’s trustworthiness, stating, “I have no reason not to trust them.” He compared the reliability of the West and Russia, saying, “For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU, and at this moment in time, I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West.”

Turkey has maintained close ties with both Russia and Ukraine during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Last year, Turkey and the U.N. facilitated a deal to allow the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, which helped alleviate a global food crisis. However, Moscow withdrew from the agreement two months ago, claiming that its exports of foodstuffs and fertilizer were not honored.

While discussing Turkey’s relationship with the West, Erdogan signaled a more positive outlook. He stated that a window of opportunity had opened for the revitalization of Turkey-European Union relations and stressed the importance of revitalizing Turkey’s EU accession process. He also indicated improving ties with the United States, specifically mentioning the positive cooperation with U.S. officials, including talks about Sweden’s NATO membership and a possible deal to supply Turkey with F-16 fighter jets.

Regarding Sweden’s NATO bid, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey’s decision should not be tied to the provision of F-16s or Ankara’s EU accession. He clarified that Sweden’s NATO bid and Turkey’s EU accession negotiations are two separate matters.

Finally, speaking about the war in Ukraine and his conversations with President Putin, Erdogan acknowledged that the war is likely to continue for a long time. However, he expressed his belief that Putin is committed to ending the war as soon as possible.

In conclusion, President Erdogan’s remarks demonstrate his trust in both Russia and the Western countries, highlighting the importance of Turkey’s relationships with key international partners and its pursuit of economic and political collaboration.