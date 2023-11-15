Turkish President Defends Hamas as a Liberation Group Fighting for Palestinian Rights

In a bold statement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, stating that it is not a terrorist organization, but rather a liberation group fighting to protect the rights of Palestinians. Rejecting the perception held by many of Turkey’s NATO allies, Erdogan emphasized that Hamas should be recognized as “mujahideen,” a term in Arabic that refers to individuals who fight for their faith.

During a gathering of lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan also called for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian forces. He stressed the importance of Muslim countries working together to secure a lasting peace in the region.

The Turkish president highlighted his concern over Western powers voicing support for Israel’s retaliation against Hamas. Erdogan criticized the sympathy shown towards Israel, stating that the tears shed by Western powers over Israel’s actions are nothing more than a manifestation of deceit.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini swiftly condemned Erdogan’s remarks, calling them “grave and disgusting” and offering to formally protest by summoning the Turkish Ambassador. Salvini believed that Erdogan’s comments only escalated tensions further, hindering any chances of de-escalation.

While Turkey condemned the civilian deaths resulting from Hamas’ October 7 rampage in southern Israel, it also urged Israel to respond in a restrained manner. In the wake of Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas, Turkey condemned the actions and offered to mediate in the conflict. Several shipments of humanitarian aid have been sent by Turkey as well.

Erdogan accused Israel of taking advantage of Turkey’s goodwill. Turkey had previously been working towards mending strained relations with Israel but, in light of recent events in Gaza, Erdogan canceled a planned trip to Israel.

As a country that hosts members of Hamas on its territory, Turkey supports a two-state solution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(Source: Reuters)