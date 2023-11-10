Turkish and Azerbaijani Leaders Hold High-Level Meeting Amid Escalating Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in a high-level meeting amidst the ongoing conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The meeting comes as Armenians continue to flee the area due to the escalating tensions.

Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, is a contested region located in the South Caucasus. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over control of the region has a long history dating back to the breakup of the Soviet Union. Despite multiple ceasefire agreements and peace talks, the tensions have remained unresolved.

In recent weeks, the conflict has intensified, leading to a surge in violence and displacement of civilians. The city of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, has been heavily shelled, resulting in the mass exodus of Armenians from the area. The reported casualties and destruction have raised concerns internationally.

President Erdogan’s meeting with President Aliyev demonstrates Turkey’s strong support for Azerbaijan in the conflict. Turkey has been a vocal advocate for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and has provided military assistance to its ally. The meeting is seen as a show of solidarity and a reaffirmation of Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation.

Various factors contribute to Turkey’s involvement in the conflict. Historically, Azerbaijan and Turkey share strong cultural, ethnic, and linguistic ties, which have fostered a close relationship between the two nations. Turkey also considers Azerbaijan as a key strategic partner in the region, aligning their interests in energy security and countering Armenian influence.

As the conflict escalates, there are growing concerns about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh. Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in neighboring regions and countries. Humanitarian organizations are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to those affected by the violence.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, is a disputed region located in the South Caucasus.

Q: What is the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan about?

A: The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan revolves around the control and sovereignty of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Q: Why is Turkey involved in the conflict?

A: Turkey has strong cultural and strategic ties with Azerbaijan and has been supporting its ally in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Q: What is the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: The conflict has escalated in recent weeks, leading to a surge in violence and displacement of civilians.

Q: What is the role of humanitarian organizations in the area?

A: Humanitarian organizations are providing aid and support to the thousands of civilians affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Sources:

– Al-Monitor: [URL]